Sarah Michelle Gellar Mourns Death of Shannen Doherty After ’30 Years of Friendship’

Sarah Michelle Gellar is mourning the death of her dear friend of over 30 years, Shannen Doherty.

Both women appeared on The WB Network, starring in shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Charmed. They’ve remained best friends since the 90s. Unfortunately, Doherty passed away on Saturday after a long battle against cancer.

This morning, Gellar shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram to pay tribute to her friend of 30+ years.

“How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship?” she wrote in the caption. “I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because, there was so much love.

“Thank you, for all your kind words and support,” she continued. “I love all the messages about how @theshando was important to you. So let’s honor her.”

She then went on to explain that, “More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs.”

“In her memory let’s support our favorite animal charities,” Gellar wrote. “Whether that’s donating money, stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work. I know that would make our girl happy (and illicit that deep throaty laugh we all loved) 💔 💔💔”

Sarah Michelle Gellar Pays Tribute to Late Friend Shannen Doherty

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After years of fighting, she ultimately passed away on Sunday.

Many fans shared their support for Gellar amid this tragic loss.

“How lucky you were to have one another — and how lucky we were to witness your unconditional love for each other,” said Evan Ross Katz, writer and self-proclaimed “Sarah Michelle Gellar Historian.”

“I’m deeply sorry for your loss Sarah, we all know that she meant the world to you. She’ll be forever missed and loved,” another fan wrote.

“Perfectly said. I know how close you two were,” added singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth. “She is flying with the angels now! ThunderPup and i will be donating to vanderpump dogs! 🐕”