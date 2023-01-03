Check Out This Amazing Burger King Commercial From 1982 With Three Gen X Icons Before They Were Famous, Including Elizabeth Shue

Everyone loves to see what celebrities did before they made it big, and fans got a glimpse at one of the first jobs three Gen X icons had—starring in a Burger King commercial! Which big stars got their start in fast food ads?

Future Famous Faces In A Holiday Burger King Ad

A 1982 Burger King Christmas commercial shows a group of five people—including a little girl—sitting in front of a Christmas tree and a fireplace. The group sings “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” then a young girl jokingly says, “Merry Christmas, McDonald’s!”

So, who was that adorable little girl? None other than Sarah Michelle Gellar, who would go on to star in the mega-popular TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as well as blockbuster movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, and Cruel Intentions.

Gellar wasn’t the only future star who appeared in the ad. The young actress is sitting on Lea Thompson’s lap during the commercial. Thompson’s most well-known role is as Marty McFly’s mother in the Back to the Future trilogy. She’s also starred in movies like All the Right Moves, Howard the Duck, and Dennis the Menace.

Surprisingly, Thompson wasn’t the only future Back to the Future star in the commercial! One of the other members of the group is Elisabeth Shue. The actress rose to stardom after she co-starred in The Karate Kid alongside Ralph Macchio, and Shue went on to appear in the second and third movies in the Back to the Future trilogy, replacing Claudia Wells as Marty McFly’s girlfriend.

Another Future Star Showed Up In Burger King Commercials

These three actresses appeared in many Burger King commercials over the years, and were a familiar sight to any fans of the fast food franchise. In one commercial, Shue appeared alongside a handsome young man who many might recognize: Andrew McCarthy.

The future “Brat Pack” member is known for his roles in ’80s classics like Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo’s Fire, Less Than Zero, and Weekend at Bernie’s. McCarthy has gone on to have a pretty successful career in television, appearing in shows like Gossip Girl, Orange Is the New Black, Good Girls, and 13 Reasons Why.

This throwback holiday commercial for Burger King has many reminiscing about their own childhoods, and marveling at how far stars like Gellar, Thompson, Shue, and McCarthy have come from those early days!

