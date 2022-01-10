Sarah Jessica Parker’s Invivo X Sauvignon Blanc Just Got A Top Rating And Is Shockingly Affordable

What can’t Sarah Jessica Parker do? The actress, like many of her colleagues, is also in the alcohol business and her latest wine, Invivo X Sauvignon Blanc, has just been awarded 92 points by Wine Spectator. The success of this wine follows Parker’s SJP Rosé, which was launched during the pandemic.

SJP’s New Wine Wows Critics

“What a way to start the year!” the brand captioned its post. “The 2021 vintage of #invivoxsjp Sauvignon Blanc has just been awarded 92 points by @wine_spectator. We are thrilled, honored, delighted, and ready for a celebratory glass.”

Parker, who is currently starring in another Sex And The City serious for HBO, partnered with Invivo X in 2019. Together, the actress and the company develop and release a wine every year. However, the COVID pandemic made that process a little harder. Parker and Invivo’s co-founders, Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron had to create the wine virtually, attending tastings over Zoom.

“We had no choice!!” Parker told Forbes. “I have had to do three virtual blendings. The first round I was sincerely dubious that I could do so with confidence of the outcome.” Both the Sauvignon Blanc and the Rosé were created this way.

The lack of in-person development didn’t slow down the wines’ success. In addition to the Sauvignon Blanc’s high score from Wine Spectator, the Rosé has won Gold Medals during a blind taste test and earned the Europe Rosé trophy at the 2021 New York International Wine Competition.

How Much Does It Cost?

With all these accolades, you might assume that SJP’s wine comes with a hefty price tag. Wrong! A bottle of either type of wine is below $20. The low price reflects Parker’s vision of people all over the world drinking the Invivo wine.

“We hope our wines are able to enlighten all of the senses,” Parker shared. “When I think of New Yorkers and our customers all around the world drinking our wines, I hope they are enjoying every part of the experience, from smell and taste to enjoying with a meal or sharing with friends. It means so much to us that our customers have chosen a bottle of Invivo X, SJP for their dinner parties or celebrations.”

“We know Sarah Jessica is so passionate about the process,” added co-founder Lightbourne. “Working together virtually is definitely not the same as in-person, however, we manage it by couriering over the same samples and taste then blend together virtually, we have a great time.”