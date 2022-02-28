Sarah Jessica Parker Shares The Secret To Making Her Line Of Heels Actually Comfortable

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

So where does Sarah Jessica Parker start and Carrie Bradshaw end? Both are successful, powerful, stylish women who love NYC, people-watching, and beautiful shoes. But, there are some differences between the two. While Bradshaw had her troubles with relationships, Parker has been married to Mathew Broderick since 1997. She’s also a mom, actress, and businesswoman. Meaning she probably doesn’t galavant around Manhattan like her Sex And The City character. Or at least not as often.

She does, however, work. Parker reprised her role of Bradshaw in And Just Like That late last year. She currently stars on Broadway with Broderick in Plaza Suite, a comedy about marriage. Oh, and she’s on the board of directors for the New York City Ballet (jeez, is there anything she doesn’t do?).

And her brand, SJP, highlights her love of all things stylish. From accessories, fragrances, and beautiful yet comfortable shoes, SJP can help elevate your wardrobe with quality footwear and unique accessories.

SJP On Comfort And Style

When I think of stylish stilettos, comfort is not the first thing that comes to mind. However, when someone questioned Parker on an Instagram post asking how she wears heels without her feet hurting, and she answered, we all swooned. Parker responded, “We work extremely hard to make shoes that are comfortable! They’re all handmade in Italy by 3rd and 4th generation Italian shoemakers. We focus on quality materials and make tons of fit corrections until each silhouette is perfect. Comfort is super important to us!” So, quality products, Italian shoemakers, and trial-by-error is the answer to comfortable shoes. My feet have never!

These Italian-made shoes do come with an extravagant price tag though. Especially if you’re used to buying shoes from shoe store chains. (Guilty!) While they won’t put you back as much as this season’s Manolo Blahniks the new arrivals can cost anywhere from $350 to $795. Here are a few of our favorite looks for any and all seasons.

SJP Nirvana Pump

The Nirvana Pump has a classic Mary Jane strap, that will elevate your run-of-the-mill date-night outfit. Available in sparkly Scintillate, Black Mesh Glow, and Bare Paten Leather, this heel measures 3.5 inches.

One happy customer stated, “Gorgeous. Literally a work of art. The only way to wear this much bling is when it’s done impeccably and these are. Not too high, nice toe box so your toes have some room to wiggle, unlike other pointy-toe heels. LOVE THESE.”

SJP Glass

On the shorter end of the heel spectrum, this Glass slippers’ heel comes in at 3 inches. With color selections of Ivey Raindrops or Black Raindrops, you can channel your inner Cinderella with these sweet heels.

“These are [an] exquisite pair of shoes. Very comfortable and well fit. They look like princess shoes. Very happy with the purchase,” stated an Amazon customer.

SJP Story

While it seems SJP is synonymous with stilettos, the woman has been known to rock a ballet flat or two. And although heels look amazing when she uses her ingenious jean-hack, flats work with the look too. These flats are available in a variety of colors and have the signature grosgrain detail on the back. Made of imported leather, with a breathable lining, these shoes are the perfect flats to add to your spring wardrobe.

One customer commented, “Love the style, shape. [My] second pair of SJP shoes, expect to buy many more.”

SJP Carrie

These heels are named Carrie because these elegant T-strap leather pumps will pair well with a strappy spring dress, cropped jeans, or a slimming jumpsuit. Available in Cartel, Black, Show-off, and Sneak Nappa Leather, these strappy heels will become a staple in your wardrobe.

One five-star reviewer simply stated, “They are perfect!”

SJP Studio

These knee-high boots are a show-stopper. At just under a 3-inch heel, these boots are part of the SJP Evergreen collection. Elegant and perfect for most occasions, these boots will make you feel glamorous while you go about your daily life. Even Parker herself is known to wear knee-high boots with sweats.

“Love my new boots. I got so many compliments. The price, fit and look. Highly recommend!” stated a happy customer.

