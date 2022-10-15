Sarah Ferguson Posted Some Amazing Photos From Princess Eugenie’s Wedding For Her Anniversary

Princess Eugenie just celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband, Jack Brooksbanks. Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, marked the occasion with a beautiful slideshow of pictures from the day, and royal fans are loving it!

Ferguson Wishes Princess Eugenie A Happy Anniversary With Sweet Video

“Happy Anniversary darling Jack and Eugie…” Ferguson captioned the Instagram video. “Love Romance.” The video shows photos of the couple leaving the church, kissing on the steps, and waving to the crowd from a carriage.

Royal fans loved the pictures and were sure to leave plenty of heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. “Love it!” someone wrote. “What a proud mother you must be! Two beautiful daughters and two beautiful marriages.”

“It was such a beautiful wedding; so natural and unstaged,” another commented. “Loved how you went over to the well wishers; again so naturally you. Wishing them a very Happy Anniversary.”

Someone else wrote, “Eugenie was the most beautiful royal bride of the last years. Stunning!” Another gushed, “That was my favorite royal wedding. It was beautiful. Congratulations to them both!”

Eugenie and Brooksbanks’ 2018 Wedding

Eugenie and Brooksbanks, who had dated for seven years, tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in October of 2018. The princess wore a beautiful, long-sleeved white gown and completed the look with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara. In 2021, the couple welcomed a son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The couple resided in Frogmore Cottage from 2020 to 2022, but it was reported in May of 2022 that they would be moving to Portugal for Brooksbanks’ work as a bar manager and brand ambassador.

Princess Eugenie: ‘4 Years And Counting…’

Eugenie also posted in honor of her wedding anniversary, uploading a black and white photo of the couple kissing in the back of a carriage. “Happy Anniversary my Jack,” she wrote under the picture. “4 years and counting..”

“Has it been 4 years? It feels like just yesterday, you were the most beautiful bride,” someone commented. Another wrote, “Wishing you both a Happy Anniversary and many more to come xx.” Royal fans loved getting to see more pictures from this special day. Here’s to many more anniversaries for Eugenie and Brooksbanks!

