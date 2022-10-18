Sarah Ferguson Assures Royal Fans The Queen’s Corgis Are In A Good Place

The recent death of Queen Elizabeth left many with questions about how the British monarchy would look now—including where the queen’s beloved pet corgis would end up. An Instagram post from one royal family member answered that question.

Ferguson Reveals Queen’s Corgis Are Moving In With Her

“The presents that keep giving,” Sarah Ferguson captioned a picture of herself with two of the late queen’s pet dogs, Muick and Sandy. In the shots, she’s down on the ground with the animals, scratching their ears and playing with them.

Her Instagram comments soon filled with people who were thrilled to hear that the royal pets ended up with Ferguson. “Brilliant Sarah and I’m sure you give them a loving happy life x what a blessing they are with you,” someone commented. “How are you all doing. Sending loving condolences to you all.”

Another wrote, “How heartbreakingly beautiful, they are in safe, gentle hands with Sarah.” Someone else commented, “Lovely to see the corgis are being loved and happy.” Another wrote, “How blessed they are to have you Sarah.”

Ferguson Calls Dogs ‘National Treasures’

It was confirmed last month that the corgis would end up in Ferguson’s care. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Ferguson said it was “a big honor” to take the dogs on, calling them “national treasures” that have “been taught well.”

The corgis will have to get used to living with Ferguson’s five Norfolk terriers, but she said they’re all adjusting well. “They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now,” she laughed.

Muick and Fergus were both gifts from Queen Elizabeth’s son, Prince Andrew, during lockdown last year when the late Prince Philip was in the hospital. Tragically, Fergus died last May, and Sandy came along to fill his place shortly after. The dogs were also included in the funeral proceedings for Queen Elizabeth. Muick and Sandy stood at the entrance of Windsor Castle and welcomed the queen’s coffin during her committal service.

Queen Elizabeth’s love of her corgis was known all over the world, and many royal fans were anxiously awaiting news about what would happen to them. It’s nice to know that Muick and Sandy will continue living at Windsor with members of the royal family.

