Sam Taylor-Johnson Defends Age Gap Marriage to Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Who She Met as a Teen

Following years of criticism, Sam Taylor-Johnson is speaking out about the 23-year age gap between her and her husband, Aaron.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Sam stated that the age gap never comes up between her and Aaron.

“It comes up on the outside perspective of people who don’t know us,” she explained. “Because I guess people will always…. We’re a bit of an anomaly, but it’s that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn’t really matter?”

Sam Taylor-Johnson further explained that she approaches her marriage with confidence. “if I had been cynical for a second, it wouldn’t have worked,” she pointed out. “If I had questioned anything, it would never have worked.”

Speaking about her personality, Sam described herself as being “quite instinctual” and has gone feet-first into everything in her life.

“I’m always, ‘This seems amazing,’” she said. “And I just jump straight in and go through the experience, whether good or bad. It’s definitely a ‘F— it, let’s go with it’ approach.”

Sam Taylor-Johnson went on to add that she’s a great believer that the heart overrides everything. “Love conquers all.”

Sam further praised Aaron for giving her a “sort of stability” and “calmness.”

“I’m definitely the kind of frenetic, mad energy that needs someone to anchor me,” she added. “Keep me a bit more grounded. Which he certainly does. He really loves being quiet, in nature. He’s a real stay-at-home person.”

Sam Taylor-Johnson met her husband on the set of 2009’s film Nowhere Boy. At the time, he was 18 while she was 42. The couple married in June 2012 and share two daughters. Aaron is also the stepfather of Sam’s daughters from her marriage to Jay Jopling.

Much Like Sam, Aaron Taylor-Johnson Dismisses the Age Gap Gossip

Sam’s comments about her marriage come just weeks after her husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson shared his thoughts about the criticism.

“What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13,” he told Rolling Stone UK. “You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life? It’s bizarre to me.”

However, Aaron does admit that he does notice the criticism. “There’s a protectiveness that I feel,” he said. “I think it’s really difficult. There’s also part of me that feels like if something didn’t work, I’m the one that’s responsible.”