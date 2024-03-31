Sam Taylor-Johnson Addresses ‘James Bond’ Rumors Surrounding Husband Aaron

With news circulating about her husband, Aaron, becoming the next James Bond, Sam Taylor-Johnson addressed the rumors.

During a recent episode of The Johnathan Ross Show, the filmmaker spoke about the keen interest in her husband playing the iconic British spy.

“You mean that I might direct a Bond film,” Sam Taylor-Johnson joked. She then declared, “Carry on speculating. He’d be great.”

According to The Sun, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was allegedly offered to take over the role from Daniel Craig, who played 007 from 2006 to 2021. “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he want to accept it,” a source told the media outlet. “The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.”

The Sun further points out that Eon Productions, which produces the James Bond films, is planning to start shooting the next 007 this year.

“As far as Eon is concerned,” the source continued. “Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Sam Taylor-Johnson’s husband recently evaded a question about playing James Bond during an interview with Rolling Stone UK.

When asked about The Sun’s report, Aaron said, “I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell. So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I’m here to promote those.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Recently Discussed His Marriage to Sam

Also during the interview with Rolling Stone UK, Aaron Taylor-Johnson got candid about his marriage to Sam. The couple, which has a 23-year age gap, got married when the 33-year-old actor was 22.

“What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13,” Aaron explained. “You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me.”

Sam Taylor-Johnon first met Aaron on the set of her 2009 film Nowhere Boy. They got married in 2012 and share daughters Wylda and Romy.

Aaron is also the stepfather of Sam’s children with ex Jay Jopling.

Although the criticism of their marriage has been constant through the years, Aaron has described Sam as being a “great filmmaker and a wonderful storyteller.”

“There’s a protectiveness that I feel,” Aaron said. “I think it’s really difficult. There’s also part of me that feels like if something didn’t work, I’m the one that’s responsible.”