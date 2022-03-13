Does Outlander’s Sam Heughan Have A New Girlfriend? Spotted On What Looked Like A Date

Outlander star Sam Heughan is the object of many crushes from dedicated viewers, but new photos reveal the Scottish actor might just be off the market. Who is Heughan’s mystery woman?

Heughan and Australian model Monika Clarke were seen spending the afternoon together, grabbing lunch at Café Select in New York’s Soho neighborhood. While some of the photos make it seem like they’re just two friends having lunch, one shot captured the couple kissing over the table.

There is no official word yet from Heughan or his team on the relationship between he and Clarke, but that’s not surprising. The actor is very tight-lipped about his personal life. In an interview with Inquirer in 2020, Heughan said, “I travel a lot and any downtime I have, I’m trying to do other projects, so very much, my career comes first. Maybe I will find someone eventually.”

“My whole career, not just Outlander, but as an actor, I have always put that first,” he continued. “It’s hard when you travel a lot. My priority has been my career, so that’s where I am at the moment. But I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I’m screwed.”

Who Is Monika Clarke?

Clarke lives in New York and is represented by Wilhelmina, one of the leading modeling and talent agencies in the world. In addition to modeling, she also has a jewelry company, My Verite.

In a 2020 interview with DMARGE, Clarke shared what she’s looking for in a potential romantic partner. “Humor is a big thing for me. And someone who appreciates sarcasm,” the model shared. “Also: a man who is humble and can always have an interesting conversation. Confidence without arrogance. A man who makes his woman feel appreciated and respected.”

Clarke also said that she prefers a man who isn’t very active on social media. “It shows that social media is not of importance to his personal life and leaves him being a lot more present in time,” she explained. “Social media is part of my job, and some men are attracted to a girl purely based on her following, which I find shallow.”

She obviously made an exception for Heughan, who is fairly active on Instagram. While it’s still unknown how serious this relationship is, the public PDA is a good indicator that Heughan and Clarke are getting pretty serious.

