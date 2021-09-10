Suggest

Salma Hayek Stuns In Bold Swimsuit On 55th Birthday

By Rebecca Cukier
September 10, 2021
Salma Hayek in a very low cut purple dress in front of photographers
(magicinfoto/Shutterstock.com)

Salma Hayek is racking up mega likes in a jaw-dropping ocean swimsuit snap, one marking the MCU star’s 55th birthday. Posting for her 18.6 million Instagram followers yesterday, the Mexican stunned with a confident swimwear shot, one placing her somewhere tropical and definitely bathing suit-appropriate.

Hayek, who turned 53 in a turquoise bikini two years ago, seemingly kept up the tradition, although it was a halterneck blue one-piece this time around.

Salma Hayek Wows In Birthday Swimsuit

It comes as Hayek makes headlines for appearing less-than-confident over her shape. Earlier this year, the actress revealed struggling to lose the weight she gained for House of Gucci, co-starring Lady Gaga and Al Pacino.

Despite confessions of selfies from the shoulders-up, Hayek appeared confident enough to share her stunning figure all swimsuit-clad, posing knee-deep in tranquil waters and wowing in her string-tied beachwear, with the look 100% flattering the mom of one’s hourglass curves. Also going makeup-free, Salma glowed from head to toe – her caption, meanwhile, marked the big FIVE-FIVE.

See The Snap Below

Hayek wrote: “Happy 55th birthday to me 💃🏻 looking forward to new adventures,” adding a #grateful, plus a Spanish translation reading: “Feliz cumpleaños 55 para mí 💃🏻 lista para nuevas aventuras.”

Over 700,000 likes have been left, including one from fellow swimwear lover, 58-year-old Bravo star Lisa Rinna. One fan, gushing over their favorite Hollywood face, replied: “You inspire a thousand people. Kindness radiates off of you and touches everyone around! Everyday i’m grateful for your life, because your art changed my life and you are a such good inspiration.”

Big Year For Hayek

Hayek’s gearing up for her 2022 MCU debut. A much-anticipated trailer of Eternals, co-starring Angelina Jolie, was shared to Hayek’s Instagram in August, with the footage seeing her majestically riding on horseback. Addressing fans, Salma wrote:

“I felt butterflies in my stomach just getting a glimpse of Chloé Zhao’s elegant work. I’m immensely grateful to be a part of it. In case you are wondering, it’s me on the horse.”

Movie-wise, it’s proving a packed year for Salma Hayek, with 2021 also seeing her in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, plus Amazon Prime Video flick Bliss. She’s also been traveling with her nearest and dearest – this celebrity doesn’t always share the map pin, though, with her recent exotic snaps coming with a giant question mark.

