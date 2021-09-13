Salma Hayek Makes Surprising Weight Reveal About Bikini Body

Salma Hayek, who recently turned 55 in a string swimsuit and is having the last laugh as she tops lists of age-defying celebrities, has made a surprising revelation about her bikini posts – and her weight. The MCU star, who recently admitted she was struggling to lose the pounds she packed on for the upcoming movie House of Gucci, this year opened up about her swimwear photos. Turns out the Mexican finds posting them “liberating.”

Salma Hayek Gets Honest About Bikini Body Posts

Hayek, who celebrated her 53rd birthday while in an eye-popping turquoise bikini two years ago, has since semi-recreated the look. Her 55th birthday last week came with her knee-deep in tropical waters and highlighting her world-famous and hourglass silhouette in a bold blue one-piece.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Hollywood superstar dished: “I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year,” also confirming that she took a ton of photos once she’d gotten down to the weight she wanted to be.

“I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation,” she added.

The mom of one did, however, joke: “But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again.” Salma Hayek, who has since updated her Instagram while pole dancing and mentioning spicy hot dogs – and chowing down on tacos to revisit her old days’ appetite – has since revealed that when the weight is higher, she will take selfies from the shoulders up.

In June of this year, and while opening up to In Style, Hayek stated: “I’ve lost very little. You go, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’ You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it.”

Loves A Little Curve

For Hayek, who “loves a little curve,” a “straight line is boring.” The star has, however, expressed dissatisfaction with her figure, even calling herself “chubby.” The actress joins the OG list of curvy Hollywood faces who refuse to apologize for their figures, this not limited to 52-year-old singer Jennifer Lopez and 40-year-old reality queen bee Kim Kardashian.

In her In Style feature, Hayek added that given “how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous,” adding: “I don’t think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I’m not doing too badly. And I attribute all of this to meditation.”