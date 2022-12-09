Sally Field ‘Shocks’ Audience By Revealing Her Worst On-Screen Kiss Partner, ‘There Was A Lot Of Drooling’

Sally Field has been in show business for nearly 60 years. That means the two-time Academy Award-winning actress has probably had too many on-screen kisses to count. However, Field certainly remembers both the best and the worst of them.

Sally Field Reveals Her Worst On-Screen Kiss

Sally Field hasn’t been shy to dish on who she regarded as the best on-screen kisser. According to Field, “[The] best without a doubt was James Garner,” she revealed on Watch What Happens Live back in 2016 (via the Daily Mail). “I mean, hands down. He gets it. Woof—that’s it!” she said of her Murphy’s Romance co-star.

However, Field recently returned to Watch What Happens Live and revealed who her worst on-screen kiss was. “Okay, this is going to be a shocker, hold on folks,” Field prefaced before firmly stating, “Burt Reynolds.” Her confession was met with gasps from the audience.

“Really?” Andy Cohen asked in disbelief, “but weren’t you dating at the time?”

Field insisted she tried to overlook her ex’s poor kissing skills. “It was just not something he really did very well,” Field insisted with a laugh. “I could go into detail, but you don’t want to hear it,” the actress noted. However, after some prying, she decided to spill a bit more. “It was just a lot of drooling,” Field confessed.

Despite lacking chemistry in the kissing department, Field and Reynolds began dating in 1977 while co-starring in Smokey and the Bandit. They then saw each other on and off for about five years before ultimately parting ways in 1982.

Reynolds later said in his 2015 memoir, But Enough About Me, that Field was the love of his life and that he regretted not fighting harder for her. However, Field disputes his recollection of their relationship. “He was not someone I could be around,” she told Variety. “He was just not good for me in any way.”

Apparently, she believed Reynolds was heavily romanticizing their relationship. “He had somehow invented in his rethinking of everything that I was more important to him than he had thought, but I wasn’t,” Field explained. “He just wanted to have the thing he didn’t have. I just didn’t want to deal with that.”

Reynolds sadly passed away in 2018. While she still doesn’t believe that she and the ’70s sex symbol were meant to be, she delivered a heartwarming statement to Page Six after his passing. “There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even 40 years later,” she noted. “My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live… Rest, Buddy.”

