Sahara Ray, Model Whose Relationship With Justin Bieber Made Headlines, Dead at 34

Sahara Ray, an Australian model and swimwear designer, had died at the age of 34. Her death comes less than a year after she gave birth to her first child.

Videos by Suggest

“She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved,” Ray’s family told TMZ in a statement published on Oct. 19.

Ray became popular through her modeling, and built a massive social media presence while also launching Sahara Ray Swim. She was the daughter of Australian surfer Tony Ray, spending her childhood between Australia, Hawaii, and California.

The model made headlines when she was photographed vacationing with Justin Bieber in Hawaii back in 2016. She was also romantically linked to singer Cody Simpson.

In January of this year, Ray added a new job title: mom.

“Wish me luck I get induced today at 8pm. So excited so nervous!” she captioned an Instagram post on Jan. 25.

Photo Credit: Sahara Ray/Instagram

Her last Instagram post, shared on July 19, was pictures of her daughter. “My whole heart 🤍 baby Snow,” she wrote.

One day after the announcement, her cause of death has been revealed.

Ray died of a fentanyl overdose, Extra reported, citing the DailyMail. A source told the DailyMail that she was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles on Oct. 16. She was placed on life support.

Her family made the difficult decision to take her off life support in the afternoon on Oct. 18. She was reportedly surrounded by her family when she died.

“Sahara was an incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing,” Ray’s mother, Gretchen Bach, told the DailyMail. “We’re feeling the love that is pouring in from her cherished friends, fans and the many communities that she was part of around the world.”

It is unclear if the overdose was accidental.