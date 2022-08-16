Who Is Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend Aubrey Paige? All About The Fitness Model

Ryan Seacrest is known as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, but it looks like the TV host has finally found love with Aubrey Paige! So, what do we know about the 24-year-old model and influencer?

Seacrest’s Relationship With The Swimsuit Model

The pair were first spotted together in 2021, shortly after Seacrest called it quits with chef Shayna Taylor, his on-again, off-again girlfriend of eight years. It’s unclear how the two met, but Paige is part of the entertainment industry as well.

Her Instagram bio reads, “Screenwriting, Travel, Fashion, Fitness,” and she is represented by Genetics Model Management and Caroline Gleason Management. Paige frequently posts pictures from her shoots, including swimsuit shots and black and white photos.

The Private Pair’s Red Carpet Debut

Seacrest and Paige kept their relationship private for the first few months before making their social media debut. “Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man,” the model captioned a New Years Eve post. “Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022.”

They continued to post pictures of each other from time to time online, but the couple didn’t make their red carpet debut until this summer, when they attended the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix documentary, Halftime. Just a few weeks later, Seacrest and Paige jetted off to Ibiza, where the couple were photographed soaking up the sun and enjoying romantic evenings together; a rare sight, considering how private the pair are.

Seacrest’s Co-host Is ‘So Fond’ Of Paige

Even though Seacrest and Paige keep most parts of their relationship private, there’s one thing we do know: Seacrest’s Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, Kelly Ripa, loves Paige. She met Seacrest’s girlfriend at a birthday party for her husband, actor Mark Consuelos.

“If you two break up, I will go into seclusion,” Ripa told her co-host during an episode of their show. “I am so fond of her.” Consuelos liked Paige, too, but he had a question for Seacrest about his relationship.

“He goes, ‘She’s really tall. She’s taller than you and much taller in heels. How’s that work?'” Seacrest laughed. “He’s like, ‘What about when you all walk together? Whose arm goes where?'”

As their relationship has continued, Paige has started posting photos of the couple more often. One recent selfie was captioned, “Hello and welcome to our test kitchen… where two people obsessed with food try to teach [each] other how to cook. A great weekend always involves cooking with a view. Happy Sunday!!” Seacrest might be known for his bachelor lifestyle, but it looks like he could finally be ready to settle down with Paige!

