‘RWBH’ Alum Denise Richards Slammed For Onlyfans Collab With 19-Year-Old Daughter Sami Sheen

The Real House Wives of Beverly Hills alum promoted a collaboration between her and her 19-year-old daughter

52-year-old Denise Richards is facing backlash for teaming up with her 19-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, to make an OnlyFans video.

What’s So Bad About It?

This platform has gained infamy because of its users producing adult content in pursuit of views, subscribers and wealth. Many content creators on the platform have gone viral by candidly showcasing their successes and setbacks. Among them was a teacher who raked in over $10,000 monthly using the platform who later resigned when school board officials uncovered her dirty little secret.

Sami is the daughter that Denise Richards shares with famous actor and film producer, Charlie Sheen (58).

Richards teased the collaboration on the NSFW website in the following caption:

“Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collab?”

Richards poses the question to her subscribers who pay $25 a month to access her according to this screenshot shared on Reddit.

Richards’ post, showcasing a questionable photo of the mother-daughter duo sporting full glamour and “bedroom eyes”, immediately launched waves of disapproval from the actress’ devoted, long-standing fanbase.

“this is f–king WEIRD beyond words and one of the sickest s–t I’ve seen on this app. what does she even mean,” one Reddit user commented.

Another Redditor wrote, “Denise is really turning OnlyFans into an OnlyFams.”

This Isn’t Their First Rodeo

Sami has been transparent about her presence on the adults-only platform. She has been actively creating content for her subscribers since June 2022.

Richards started an account on OnlyFans shortly after. To be clear, Richards joining the platform is completely independent of her daughter’s choices.

Richards and Sumi collaborated on the app back in July 2022 as well. Richards even shared some of the details of their joint photoshoot with Us Weekly.

“It’s gonna be something that’s gonna be really editorial and beautiful. I’m excited,” she said during the interview. “I’ve shot with both my daughters for different magazines, and it’s been a long time, so it’s gonna be fun to be able to do a shoot with [Sami] now that she’s a little bit older.”

What Does Charlie Sheen Have To Say About This?

Some fans have began questioning Richards’ parenting while also labelling Charlie Sheen, who has been known his own outbursts in the past, Sami’s most “sane parent.”

Charlie, on the other hand, has previously confided to the outlet that he wasn’t exactly thrilled about Sami’s choice to join OnlyFans. However, he pointed out that since she doesn’t live with him, he expressed that he doesn’t have much say in the matter.

“I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” Charlie said.

Does Sami Have Any Shame?

Sami has described herself as a sex worker. She’s also gone to social media a number of times to clarify that she does not film herself performing sex acts nor is she a porn star.

“I am not a p-star. And I don’t meet up with people. I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that, but I also have no judgement towards the people [who] do that,” Sami explained in a TikTok video. “That is just not my line of work and that is not something I’m comfortable with doing.”

Sami then said that the only reason she described herself as a “sex worker” in the first place, is because “my main source of income is from my OF.”

“if people did their f—ing research, they would realize that there are multiple forms of s-work,” she continued. “I’ve been doing OF for almost a full year now and I love my job.”

Sami is also modeling and recently appeared in a campaign for designer Alexander Wang.

Oof. While we can all respect that Sami is a grown woman capable of making her own decisions, it can’t be denied that having her mom in the mix is odd.