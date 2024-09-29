Russell Brand Says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Took Him on an ‘Enforced Holiday’: ‘You Can’t Say No to Him’

As more celebrities get dragged into Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal woes, Russell Brand is name-dropped as a decades-old interview resurfaced.

In the newly-resurfaced clip, which was of the May 2010 interview with BlackTree TV, Brand recalled Combs taking him on what he described as an “enforced holiday” to Las Vegas while the two were filming Get Him to the Greek.

“Diddy is new to me, right?” Russell Brand explained. “He looked after me, he took me on an enforced holiday to Vegas. He’s a very intense man because — I think he comes from nothing, and now he’s very, very powerful. People that do stuff like that, they’re intense.”

Brand did point out that he liked Diddy at the time. “He’s very influential,” the comedian continued. He also described the rapper as being difficult to say no to.

“Say that you don’t want to do something and Diddy does want you to do it,” Brand shared. “It’s really hard to not do that thing … you still do it because you think, ‘Ahh, don’t upset him.’ He’s an influential person.”

Russell Brand further stated that he was worried about the pressure of being “very friendly” towards Diddy. “He may ask you for loads of favors and you can’t say no to him,” he said. “That’s my worry … pressure. I don’t want to be nobody’s bitch, I work too hard in life, not even Diddy’s b—.”

The resurfaced clip comes less than two weeks after Diddy was arrested in New York City. The now-disgraced rap mogul was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

After being denied bail twice, Diddy was transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He is awaiting trial, which begins next month.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegedly ‘Very Eager’ to Testify During His Trial

As he continues to remain behind bars, Sean “Diddy” Combs is allegedly “very eager” to testify during his trial next month.

In TMZ’s latest documentary, Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo stated that the rapper will liely testify in his criminal trial.

“I don’t know that I can keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo explaioned. “I think he is very eager to tell his story. And I think he will tell every part of the story, including what you see on the video. So, I expect it’s going to be explained by the both of us.”

The video he was referencing is of Diddy beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Venture in a hotel hallway in 2018. “The thing that’s missing from this story is the overall context of the entire situation,” Agnifilo said. “Clearly, this was a long-term, loving, intense relationship that had mutual infidelities. And that is the reason why you see some of what you see on the video.”

The attorney continued by sharing, “He has his story, and he has a story that I think only he can tell in the way he can tell it in real time. And it’s a human story. It’s a story of love. And it’s a story of hurt. It’s a story of heartbreak. I mean, when he describes that relationship, the word he uses more than any other word is heartbreak. He was heartbroken. She was heartbroken.”