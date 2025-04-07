rumer-willis-admits-she-still-takes-baths-with-sisters-tallulah-and-scout

Rumer Willis isn’t shy about keeping it all in the family. She recently shared that she enjoys sudsy bonding time by taking baths with her sisters Scout and Tallulah.

The 36-year-old dropped the bath time bombshell recently on the What in the Winkler podcast with host Zoe Winkler Reinis. She shared additional ways she maintains close bonds with her family, including co-sleeping with her daughter and occasionally sharing a bed with her mother, Demi Moore.

Rumer revealed that she has been co-sleeping with her daughter, Louetta, since the day she was born. Louetta, who will celebrate her second birthday on April 18, is Rumer’s child with her ex-boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

“Honestly, I hope Lou will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she’s my age,” Rumer explained on the podcast. “I still sleep in bed with my mom, and I don’t think it’s weird.”

Rumer is the eldest daughter of Demi Moore, 62, and Bruce Willis, 70. The former couple also shares two other daughters: Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.

Rumer shared with Reinis that she and her sisters “all still take baths together.” However, the actress doesn’t see anything odd about taking baths with her sisters as they approach middle age.

“And that’s just the kind of house that I grew up in,” she added. “People might think that that’s crazy and weird, but I don’t.”

Rumer Willis Explains Why She Co-sleeps with Her Toddler

She also elaborated on her decision to co-sleep with her toddler.

“I always think about it as… imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than [its] mom. Everyone would look at you like you were crazy. But yet we’re like, ‘Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It’s got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe,’ ” Rumer reasoned. “They can’t even feed themselves!”

“By the way, we as adults don’t even know how to self-soothe,” she added. “We call a friend. People drink wine, people do drugs, people eat an entire tub of ice cream.”

Rumer later told Reinis that she knows people will always have opinions about her parenting choices, no matter what she does. Especially being the adult child of high-profile parents.

“At the end of the day, the unfortunate reality is that — because of who I am and because of who her grandparents are — no matter what I do, people are gonna have an opinion about [Louetta], about how I’m raising her [and] what I’m doing.”