demi-moore-rocks-tiny-leopard-print-bikini-in-vacation-video-with-3-daughters

Veteran actress Demi Moore turned heads in a threadbare animal print bikini in a new video she shared on social media.

In a recent Instagram video released on Tuesday, April 30, the actress offered a peek into her family vacation, grabbing viewers with her chic leopard-print bikini.

Moore shared footage from their beach vacation, featuring her daughters Tallulah (30), Scout (32), and Rumer Willis (35), alongside Rumer’s 1-year-old daughter, Louetta. The family was joined by close friends Patrick Hilgårt, Eric Buterbaugh, and Moore’s beloved dog, Pilaf.

In the video clip, beachgoers leap from the confines of a home directly onto a luminous, white sandy beach.

Through clever editing, each person appears to vault over the camera, seamlessly landing on the beachfront. They start covered in casual threads, but when they land on the sand, they’re in beach wear.

Each Friend and Family Member Got a Moment in the Spotlight Alongside Demi Moore

The 61-year-old Moore kicked off the video dressed in white cargo pants paired with a white tank top. Upon hitting the beach, she switched to a leopard print string bikini, accessorized with square brown sunglasses.

Demi beams alongside her daughters. (Image via Instagram / @scoutlaruewillis and @demimoore)

Buterbaugh gently placed Moore’s dog, Pilaf, on the ground, who then leisurely made his way from the house to the beach.

The florist quickly dashed away and donned a white button-down adorned with red embroidery, dark blue trousers, and striking red high-top sneakers. His outfit was a study in monochrome, featuring a sandy gold short-sleeve button-down layered over a dark sandy T-shirt, complemented by patterned bathing suit trunks.

Tallulah transitioned from wearing bright yellow pants and a brown T-shirt to a purple and white striped strapless bikini, closely followed by her mom. Scout swiftly joined them, changing from a coordinating white and gray striped linen ensemble into a vibrant yellow, blue, and purple floral bikini.

The video featured Hilgårt changing from sweatpants and a top into red swim trunks and a yellow cap, while Rumer switched from a maxi dress to a green bikini, then grabbed her toddler to enjoy the sunshine.

Demi Moore and company fully assembled during their beach adventure. (Image via Instagram / @scoutlaruewillis and @demimoore)

Despite grappling with patriarch Bruce Willis’s health challenges, the family remains in high spirits.

Bruce’s family has revealed his diagnosis of dementia, following an earlier diagnosis of aphasia. Consequently, he has retreated from the public eye, while his wife, Emma Heming Willis, frequently updates his condition through social media.