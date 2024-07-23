Demi Moore, 61, Stuns in White Bikini in Adorable Photo With Granddaughter Louetta

Demi Moore stole the spotlight in a skimpy bikini while celebrating daughter Scout Willis’ 33rd birthday on a fun-filled family getaway. Moore flaunted her age-defying beauty at 61, rocking a tiny bikini and outshining the sun alongside her granddaughter, Louetta.

The Striptease stunner donned a chic white swimsuit while holding hands with her adorable one-year-old dressed in pink. The heartwarming photo was shared on Instagram by her eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, 35.

“River Monsters for @scoutlaruewillis birthday,” Rumer wrote alongside the series of snapshots. “No place I would rather be than by your side My leg bruise is courtesy of my first time trick riding on a horse woohoo,” she added

The photos capture the family’s fun-filled day by the water celebrating Scout’s birthday, including a charming image of Moore helping little Louetta walk along a dock. The Brat Pack actress sported a navy Gap baseball cap and sandals with her bikini, her long hair styled in a side ponytail.

A bikini-clad Demi Moore helps her grandaughter walk along a dock. (Image via Instagram / Rumer Willis)

Her daughters also showcased their vibrant swimwear: the birthday girl Scout donned a yellow string bikini, Tallulah, 30, sported a sleek black bikini paired with a Chateau Marmont baseball cap, and Rumer flaunted her curves in a cheeky yellow thong one-piece.

Rumer Willis asked someone to get this totally natural shot of her backside in a yellow swimsuit. (Image via Instagram / Rumer Willis)

Fans React to Demi Moore and Company Flaunting Thier Bikini Bodies

Without fail, fans flocked to see “Moore” of the veteran actress, and her bikini body. The comments under the Instagram post lavished praise on the aging star’s impressive physique.

“How the F…. Does anyone have a Grandma like Demi Moore?! I die!❤️❤️”,” one fan gushed. Another added, “your family is so beautiful! Yall have so much fun!”

Another denizen of Instagram loved how candid Demi is. “I have a whole new respect for you Demi,” they wrote. “People talking about all the plastic surgery you’ve had yet you’re showing the real you here.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time in recent months that the Moore-Willis family has flaunted their bikinis. The sisters, along with Louetta, sported matching pink swimwear during their beach vacation in April. Moore, who often showcases her swimwear on Instagram, donned a stunning leopard-print bikini in a lively Reel from the trip.