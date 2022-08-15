A Royal Family Member Once Said The Queen’s Corgis ‘Should Be Shot’, Here Was Her Majesty’s Response

Queen Elizabeth is famous for her love of animals, from her passion for horses to her now-iconic brood of dogs. The rest of the royals are used to the corgis scampering around the palace, but one member of the royal family used to hold a very strong opinion on what should happen to the royal pups.

Queen Elizabeth’s Long Love Of Corgis

The queen, who has referred to her corgis as “my family,” received her first corgi at the age of seven. She even brought one, named Susan, on her 1947 honeymoon. Queen Elizabeth currently has four dogs—two corgis, one dorgi (a dachshund-corgi mix), and a cocker spaniel.

The royal family is used to the dogs by now, but one royal once gave her thoughts on the queen’s pets. Princess Michael of Kent joined the royal family after marrying Prince Michael of Kent, the queen’s first cousin.

How The Queen Responded To Family Member Saying Her Dogs ‘Should Be Shot’

Princess Michael is famous for her candid opinions on everything from Windsor Castle’s decor (“awful”) to the older members of the royal family (“boring”). So, when it came to sharing her thoughts on Queen Elizabeth’s royal dogs, no one was surprised when the princess didn’t hold back. When asked about the corgis, Princess Michael said she thought they “should be shot.”

Many were shocked by the princess’ candor and wondered how the queen would take Princess Michael’s comments. However, Queen Elizabeth is known for her sharp tongue, too. According to the book “The Wicked Wit of Queen Elizabeth II,” the queen replied, “They’re better behaved than she is.”

Who Is Princess Michael?

Before marrying into the British royal family, Princess Michael was part of a different aristocracy. At the time of the marriage, she was known as Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz, part of a German royal family that is distantly related to Queen Elizabeth.

She was previously married to English banker Thomas Troubridge, but the couple separated in 1973 and ultimately divorced in 1977. She wed Prince Michael in 1978, but the decision to get married made a very dramatic change to the prince’s life.

The princess was a Roman-Catholic, and by marrying her, Prince Michael gave up his right to succession for the throne (at the time, he was 15th in line). This right was restored in 2013 with the passing of the Succession to the Crown Act.

The queen’s corgis are now an iconic part of the royal’s image, and it’s clear she loves them almost as much as the human members of the family. Even though Princess Michael’s comment was a little harsh, it’s clear Queen Elizabeth found it funny.

