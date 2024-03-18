Suggest

‘Royal Announcement’ Memes Enrage Internet Amid Kate Middleton, King Charles Drama

By Evan Roberson
March 18, 2024 | 4:16 p.m. CDT
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace

The Royal Announcement hashtag on X (formerly Twitter) has upset the internet. Why? Because it contains no real information or announcements about Kate Middleton or King Charles. Instead, it’s jam-packed with jokes and memes.

Earlier today, #RoyalAnnouncement was the number one trend on X. As a result, users began to expect an actual announcement from Buckingham Palace. When that announcement never came, many were outraged.

Even crazier, many more were upset that the hashtag contained no real information… just silly memes.

‘Royal Announcement’ Trend Outrages the Internet

Any avid X user will tell you that the platform loves its jokes. So, as expected, the Royal Announcement hashtag was jam-packed with humor and memes.

One person posted a meme that referenced the film Clueless… on official Buckingham Palace letterhead. “Why should I listen to you anyway? You’re a virgin who can’t drive.”

Another user cracked a joke about the evil mastermind behind the hashtag… whoever that person may be.

“Footage of the guy starting the #RoyalAnnouncement hashtag.”

Of course, some people took the opportunity to complain about all of the memes using their own memes… “Seeing #RoyalAnnouncement is trending, clicking on it, then just getting hit with pure memes,” one user ironically quipped.