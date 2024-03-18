‘Royal Announcement’ Memes Enrage Internet Amid Kate Middleton, King Charles Drama

The Royal Announcement hashtag on X (formerly Twitter) has upset the internet. Why? Because it contains no real information or announcements about Kate Middleton or King Charles. Instead, it’s jam-packed with jokes and memes.

Earlier today, #RoyalAnnouncement was the number one trend on X. As a result, users began to expect an actual announcement from Buckingham Palace. When that announcement never came, many were outraged.

Even crazier, many more were upset that the hashtag contained no real information… just silly memes.

When you click on #RoyalAnnouncement and see nothing except false news and memes ..!!pic.twitter.com/yBXUHxaDcu — Haroon Mustafa (@CRICFOOTHAROON) March 18, 2024

‘Royal Announcement’ Trend Outrages the Internet

Any avid X user will tell you that the platform loves its jokes. So, as expected, the Royal Announcement hashtag was jam-packed with humor and memes.

One person posted a meme that referenced the film Clueless… on official Buckingham Palace letterhead. “Why should I listen to you anyway? You’re a virgin who can’t drive.”

That was way harsh, Charles #RoyalAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/BWFAS9xDSY — Jane Austen First Drafts (@Austen1stDrafts) March 18, 2024

Another user cracked a joke about the evil mastermind behind the hashtag… whoever that person may be.

“Footage of the guy starting the #RoyalAnnouncement hashtag.”

Of course, some people took the opportunity to complain about all of the memes using their own memes… “Seeing #RoyalAnnouncement is trending, clicking on it, then just getting hit with pure memes,” one user ironically quipped.