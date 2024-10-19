Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Arrested After Her Toddler Was Found Near Pipe

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter was arrested for child neglect and drug possession after police allegedly discovered her toddler near a meth pipe.

Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, 27, was charged on September 17 with four felony counts, including maintaining a drug trafficking location, child neglect, and possession of methamphetamine and THC—a compound commonly associated with cannabis—according to court documents obtained by In Touch on Friday.

She reportedly also faces two misdemeanors of disorderly conduct/domestic abuse and possession of prescription drugs obtained illegally.

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter was reportedly arrested for child neglect after authorities found her 11-month-old son near a meth pipe. (Image via Oconto County Sheriff’s Office)

Chelsea was arrested and charged following a visit from officers to her home in Marinette, Wisconsin, on September 10. The visit was prompted by a dispute between her and her boyfriend, Jacob Nelund. This led her to call the police, according to court documents.

While on the phone, dispatchers allegedly heard a woman instructing another person to “get the hell away.” Upon arrival, police observed that Chelsea’s pupils were “dilated” and noted that she “was not being honest at all.”

The officer who recorded the visit noted that he had previously been summoned to the home for a “similar incident” weeks earlier, where he encountered the same circumstances.

During the interrogation of Chelsea at her home, authorities discovered a pipe in her pocket. It allegedly contained meth residue.

Police Discover Shocking Living Conditions at the Home of Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Before Her Arrest

After police detained Chelsea and searched her home, they reported discovering horrific living conditions.

According to the police report, they made a shocking discovery under the crib of her 11-month-old child: a meth bong and a meth pipe that could have easily been reached by a small child. Additionally, officers found a black and silver digital scale, and several used gem bags containing white residue. They also found a sharps container filled with both used and unused hypodermic needles.

O’Donnell posted a “photo from a better time” on Instagram following. the news of her arrest. (Image via Instagram / Rosie O’Donnell)

She was initially detained and taken to the hospital. There, medical staff discovered oxycodone, morphine, and sulfate pills, along with a bag of methamphetamine concealed in her bra. Chelsea was subsequently arrested again and reportedly charged with possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of narcotics, and several other misdemeanor offenses.

Meanwhile, as news of her daughter’s arrest spread, Rosie O’Donnell issued a statement via Instagram.

Alongside a photo of Chelsea and her baby, Rosie wrote: “sadly this is not new for our family – chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade – we r all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease.”

Rosie, along with her former wife Kelli Carpenter, adopted Chelsea when she was just a baby.