This $10 Hair Growth Trick Isn’t Just A Viral Trend, But Science Backed

During midlife, fluctuating hormones can cause numerous symptoms, hair loss being one of them. Hair loss can lead to lower self-esteem triggering anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions. Luckily there is an overabundance of products and tricks that address hair loss for women.

But there’s also a significant question that concerns many women: Are these treatments effective and safe? While minoxidil is the only FDA-approved hair loss treatment for female pattern hair loss, there are other products that preliminary studies look promising for.

In particular, rosemary oil has become popular on social media as many claim it can help stop hair loss and even help with regrowth. It might also be safer than other options, and it has the science to back it.

Rosemary Oil And Hair: A Look At The Science

The interest in using rosemary oil for hair loss is due to some of its main properties, namely that it’s an anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidant. This is thought to promote favorable conditions for hair growth, and the initial research here looks promising.

A study from 2015 found that rosemary oil performed comparatively to minoxidil in increasing hair count after six months of use for those suffering from androgenetic alopecia. And while both treatments caused some scalp itching, rosemary oil was found to be less irritating to the scalp than minoxidil.

Another study from 2013 saw promising results of using rosemary oil to promote hair growth, albeit that study was in mice.

Moreover, research has shown rosemary oil can also be used to boost your mood and reduce anxiety. And given that stress can be a factor in hair loss, this is just another promising checkmark in rosemary oil’s box.

How To Incorporate Rosemary Oil Into Your Hair Care Routine

There are several ways to add rosemary oil to your everyday beauty regimen. How you use it, as well as how often, depends on your preference and daily routine. Generally, it is safe to use rosemary oil topically daily.

1. Mix With Your Shampoo Or Conditioner

If you have oily hair, this might be the best option for you. While showering, mix a few drops in with either your shampoo or conditioner and apply as normal, focusing application on the scalp. We recommend adding it to your daily conditioner or weekly hair mask and letting it sit for the remainder of your shower for the best results.

2. Apply Directly To Your Scalp

If using pure rosemary oil, it’s generally recommended to mix a few drops into a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba oil. Gently massage into your scalp, and for extra hair benefits, comb through to the ends. You can leave it and style as normal, or rinse after. If rinsing, try to leave the mixture on for at least 10 minutes.

Some products on the market incorporate rosemary oil with other ingredients that are thought to promote scalp and hair health. If you’re in the market, here are some highly-rated options on Amazon.

Mielle Organics’ Rosemary Mint Hair Oil is infused with biotin along with over 30 essential oils and nutrients. The blend promises to smooth split ends, soothe the scalp, and encourage hair growth. As a Suggest editor can attest to, the oil has a light mint scent and invigorating feel on the scalp. Safe for all hair types, we also love that Mielle Organics is a woman-founded brand that is focused on natural, affordable products.

This dermatologist-tested oil uses a blend of rosemary, nettle, and peppermint oil to encourage hair growth and help prevent hair thinning. Free of mineral oil, sulfate, and parabens, this all-natural blend is designed to be an overnight treatment that can be used daily. The brand promises that within three to six months, reduced shedding and hair growth will be noticeable.

If you’re looking for pure rosemary oil, this highly-rated option from Maple Holistics is worthy of consideration. Create your own custom blend with a carrier oil and other essential oils, or simply mix it into your shampoo or conditioner. As another bonus, you can use this essential oil in a diffuser to aid in relaxation and hopefully stress reduction.

