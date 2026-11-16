Rock musician Tillie is pregnant with her first child. And she announced it in a way befitting a rockstar.

Videos by Suggest

She shared a series of pictures taken during Warped Tour Orlando, where she recently performed on her Instagram. Several pictures featured her on stage, while others were from backstage.

“thank u @vanswarpedtourfl for letting me share my biggest drop yet and greatest collab with @matt__kean with yall. our lil rockstar baby girl will be joining the tour officially this february 💕,” she captioned the post.

Tillie has been in a long-term relationship with Matt Kean, bassist for the British rock band Bring Me the Horizon.

“🩵 😍” he commented.

Singer Lights commented “Queeeeeen🔥👏,” to which Tillie replied “role model.”

“Seeing this now while being on the plane with you and having not known! I’m so excited for you guys!!!” musician Devan Papadol commented.

“I was wondering if you guys were dating! Guess this confirms it and I had no idea, lol. Congratulations to you both!” one comment reads, regarding Tillie’s relationship to Kean. She replied, writing “we’ve been together almost 10 years 😂”