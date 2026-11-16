Actress Robyn Coffin, best known for playing Cindy Herrmann on NBC’s hit drama Chicago Fire, has revealed a breast cancer diagnosis as she prepares for surgery and treatment.

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Coffin and her friend Gianine DeFrancesco launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses, recovery costs and lost income during her treatment. “This is NOT an easy ask for Robyn or Grant, but they have been convinced this is the best way to ensure Robin’s full recovery,” the fundraiser started.

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/WireImage

According to the campaign, Coffin will attend a medical appointment on November 24, 2026, when doctors will determine whether she needs a partial or full mastectomy.

Robyn Coffin Needs Financial Support During Cancer Battle

The actress faces significant financial challenges because she does not receive paid leave from her restaurant job. The campaign explains that her health insurance covers only 50 per cent of her procedures, leaving her with at least $40,000 in expected medical expenses.

The fundraiser also seeks to provide financial support during her absence from work and help cover additional expenses that could arise during treatment and recovery.

Coffin has portrayed Cindy Herrmann, the wife of firefighter Christopher Herrmann, since 2012. Her character appeared in 64 episodes of the NBC series and also featured in the wider One Chicago television franchise.

Her acting credits also include Every 21 Seconds (2018) and The Life and Death of an Unhappily Married Man (2015).

The fundraiser thanked supporters for their generosity and highlighted the importance of community assistance as Coffin prepares for surgery, treatment and recovery.

The actress and her family now face an uncertain period as they await the medical team’s decision.