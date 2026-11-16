All the speculation about which British actor will be playing the new James Bond can be put to rest. Robert Pattinson is the new 007. The film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve for Amazon MGM Studios.

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The announcement was made on the official James Bond social media accounts, accompanied by a picture of Pattinson donning the signature black suit and holding a gun.

Robert Pattinson is James Bond pic.twitter.com/3GulkhblDp — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026

“When he said he enjoys taking jobs from younger actors he meant that s–t 🤣,” one person wrote on X.

Pattinson turned 40 in May. But he is only four years older than several of the other Bond finalists, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor.

“Robert Pattinson is everyone these past few years apparently,” another comment reads.

“Bravo sir bravo, being batman & james bond is a accomplishment,” someone else wrote.

But not everyone is excited about Pattinson’s casting.

“As a huge Bond fan, I’ll pass. Pattinson is literally in everything so this is the most vanilla casting ever. At least he’s old so he won’t be around long,” one person wrote.

“What on earth are you people thinking???? Zero interest in watching his mediocre acting ruin another franchise. Horrible choice.”

Despite what the fans may feel, Pattinson is excited to step into 007’s famous wingtip shoes.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement shared by Deadline.

“I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Casting began with the first round of auditions in August, according to Deadline. The list was cut down and test offers went out in September. Due to schedule conflicts, final tests were pushed to the end of October.

Now that Bond has been cast, the team can focus on casting the new Bond girl and the villain as well as M and Q.