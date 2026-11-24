Sometimes, the show can’t go on. Rock band Michigander was forced to reschedule one of their concerts due to illness.

Videos by Suggest

The band, which is the solo project of musician Jason Singer, was scheduled to play a show in Milwaukee, but Singer physically couldn’t perform.

“I’ve been battling upper respiratory issues the past week and it’s finally gotten the best of me,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“I could barely get through our set last night because my voice was giving out and I felt so bad that I wasn’t giving you the best possible show you deserve. This morning it has only gotten worse.”

As a result of his illness, Singer shared that he was being forced to reschedule the show that night. The show is now taking place on July 8, and if people wanted a refund, they would be made available.

“This tour has truly been my favorite tour we have ever done and I’ve never been more grateful for the folks who have been showing up,” he said. “We feel the love.”

Many fans gave Singer grace for having to reschedule the show.

“You still sounded great in Minneapolis! And got through the show like a champ 🙌” one person wrote.

“Putting your health first is always the right choice. Sad about tonight and happy to have something to look forward to in July. Rest up,” someone else said.