’60s Rock Legends’ Concert Canceled After Serious Flooding

Another concert featuring 60s rock legends was canceled following last weekend’s historic flooding incident in southeast Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Fair announced that the “Happy Together” Tour performance, which was set to take place on Aug. 10, was canceled due to severe weather. The show featured The Turtles, Jay & the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

The area around the fairgrounds experienced significant rainfall on Saturday. The flooding led to multiple counties declaring a state of emergency. Wisconsin’s Governor Tony Evers also approved help from the National Guard.

“While we tried everything within our control to open the Fair Park today,” the Wisconsin State Fair organizers shared in an update. “And allow this show to go on, for the safety of our artists, team, and Fairgoers, we cannot host this concert today.”

Those who purchased tickets through Etix, the official ticket provider of the Wisconsin State Fair, will automatically receive a refund. The organizers requested that ticketholders allow up to 7-14 days for the refund to process.

The organizers further stated that ticketholders who purchased tickets with cash may visit the fairground’s ticket office to receive their refund, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The original ticket and ID are required for the refund.

Those who purchased the tickets through third-party sites must go to the point of purchase.

Unfortunately, due to the 11-day run of the Wisconsin State Fair, the performance will not be rescheduled.

The Wisconsin State Fair Was Also Forced to Cancel the Lynyrd Skynyrd Show

Along with the “Happy Together” Tour performance, the Wisconsin State Fair was also forced to cancel the high-profile Lynyrd Skynyrd show, which was set to take place on the same day.

The legendary rock band is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary by touring throughout the U.S., with upcoming stops in Washington and Idaho.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is expected to run its tour through late November, with a month-long break in October.

The Wisconsin State Fair organizers issued the advice for Lynyrd Skynyrd fans regarding ticket refunds.