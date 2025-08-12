High-Profile Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert Canceled Due to ‘Severe Weather’

Iconic rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd was forced to cancel the Wisconsin State Fair performance on Aug. 11 after storms caused historic flash flooding.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Milwaukee media outlet Fox 6, flash flooding occurred over the weekend, with flood warnings remaining in effect until the morning of August 11.

Multiple counties were forced to declare a state of emergency, with Wisconsin’s Governor Evers approving help from the National Guard.

The historic flooding led to the Wisconsin State Fair closing its 11-day run earlier than initially planned, leading to the cancellation of the high-profile Lynyrd Skynyrd concert.

Tickets for the show ranged from $81 to $101, with each ticket including admission to the fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance of entering the fair.

Those who purchased tickets through Etix, the official ticket provider of the Wisconsin State Fair, will automatically receive a refund for their tickets. It can take up to 7-14 days for the refund to process.

Lynyrd Skynyrd fans who purchased tickets at the State Fair Ticket Office using the cause need to visit the ticket office to receive a refund, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The only people who purchased their tickets from Etix will receive an automatic refund. Those who purchased from a third party must go through the point of sale to receive their refund.

Unfortunately, the show will not be rescheduled.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Bandmates Continue Their 50th Anniversary Tour

Despite the Wisconsin State Fair performance cancellation, Lynyrd Skynyrd bandmates continue their 50th anniversary tour.

The next stop will be in Airway Heights, Washington, on Aug. 14, followed by a show in Idaho. The tour is scheduled to run through late November, with a month-long break in October.

Along with the tour, the Lynyrd Skynyrd bandmates are working on their new live album. Johnny Van Zant spoke about the album, as well as the band’s progress two years after the death of Gary Rossington.

Van Zant shared the band was getting ready to work on a new studio album when Rossington’s health declined. The legendary guitarist passed away in March 2023.

“There are other songs written with Gary before he died that we could record,” Van Zant explained. “We will leave that door open for the future.”

He then continued to speak out about Rossington, praising the late musician as a survivor.

“He lived through that awful plane crash [in 1977] and a lot of other things that happened afterwards,” Van Zant pointed out. “I never thought he would leave us this early [Rossington was 71]. Gary was such a peaceful man and a real private person. He never complained, he just carried on doing what he loved doing.”

Van Zant also spoke about how Rossington pushed for the bandmates to keep the group going.

“When Gary got real sick I told him it might be time to throw in our boots and hat, but he insisted: “No, no, no, man. Keep playing these songs. Skynyrd shouldn’t go away,” he recalled. “Since the plane crash, Gary’s whole life was keeping alive that legacy.”

“What happens in the future, I don’t know, but right now that’s what we’re going to do,” he added.