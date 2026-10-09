Rock/Country Star Delays Tour — But It’s for the ‘Biggest and Most Important’ Reason

Musician Jessica Lea Mayfield is putting her fall tour plans on hold. But it’s because she’s pregnant with her first child.

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Mayfield made the announcements in an Instagram post.

“So I’ve been keeping a secret for the past 5+ months!!” she wrote, sharing a series of baby bump pictures.

“I was very excited to take this little bub out on the road in utero, and get some cute rock n roll bump pictures, but unfortunately my fetal specialist thinks that such an intense schedule so close to my due date could have me giving birth in the parking lot of a Denny’s truck stop, and I’ve been advised to stay home,” she wrote.

The mom-to-be shared that her November/December tour dates to promote her new album would be canceled. She plans to reschedule the dates in 2027.

Mayfield comes from a musical family. Her parents David and Valerie are a retired duo known as “The Bluegrass Sweethearts.” Because of this, she says she’s “been touring my whole entire life.”

“I’m very happy to take a break while @actuallyitsnathaniel and I work on what seems to be the biggest and most important project of our lives,” she wrote.

Her pregnancy announcement comes about six months after she and Nate Bowman announced their engagement.

“the answer to my oldest prayer. it’s about damn time. WE’RE ENGAGED!! i love you, @jessicaleamayfield 🥹,” he wrote in an Instagram post.