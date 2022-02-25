Robin Roberts Will Be Missing From ‘GMA,’ The Heartbreaking Reason Why

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts has revealed the heartbreaking reason she will be missing from some more upcoming episodes of the morning show. Roberts’ longtime partner, Amber Laign, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Roberts Reveals Her Partner’s Heartbreaking Diagnosis

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer,” the GMA host said in a video posted to social media. “She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good.” Roberts thanked the couple’s friends and family for keeping the news private until Roberts and Laign were ready to make an announcement.

“She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer. It’s my turn now to be there for her like she was for me,” Roberts continued. “And that means I’ll be away from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo.”

The GMA host also acknowledged others who are currently battling health challenges, saying, ​​”We know many, many are facing cancer and other challenges — like my mama said, ‘Everybody’s got something.’ Please know that you are in our prayers and hopefully we’re in yours, too.”

Friends And Fans Send Their Support

Friends and followers quickly sent in their comments of love and support for the couple. Singer India.Arie commented, “You and Amber ARE in my prayers. everybodies got something. AND you and Amber are blessed to have each other.”

“Love to both of you and to everyone on the journey,” wrote Jennifer Garner. Fellow news anchor Lori Stokes echoed that sentiment, commenting, “Praying for beautiful Amber and sending you both love and strength.”

The Struggles The Couple Have Faced

This is not the first health scare Roberts and Laign have faced together. In 2007, the GMA host revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Five years later, Roberts announced that she had been diagnosed with ​​myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood and bone marrow disorder.

Through it all, Laign was by her side. The couple started dating in 2005 but kept their relationship private. Only friends and family knew that they were together, until 2013 when Roberts publicly acknowledged her sexuality for the first time. This is not the first time the couple has gotten through a tough situation, and they have the love and support of friends, family, and fans as they navigate this time.

