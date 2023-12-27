Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse Reportedly Engaged Following Baby Announcement

A little over a month after the news broke about Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse expecting their child together, it appears the duo are also celebrating another milestone in their relationship – an engagement.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Pattinson and Waterhouse sparked engagement rumors after Waterhouse was seen in London rocking a sparkly diamond on that one finger. The photos were posted by TMZ just days before Christmas.

Although the duo haven’t made a statement confirming they’re engaged, a source revealed to PEOPLE that they are officially ready for the next stage in their relationship. “They are engaged,” the source confirmed. “They both want to be married. It’s important for them.”

The insider further pointed out that Robert Pattinson is so ready to be a husband to Suki Waterhouse and a dad to their child. “He’s so ready. His relationship with Suki is incredible. he feels lucky.”

The source continued by stating that Waterhouse has a “special glow” and “seems very happy” with how life is going with Pattinson by her side.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been together since 2018.

Suki Waterhouse Revealed that Robert Pattison Was ‘So Accepting of the Mess’ When They Moved in Together

PEOPLE reported that during an October 2023 interview with Apple’s Driven Minds: A Type 7 podcast, Suki Waterhouse spoke about moving in with Rob Pattinson. She stated that the Twilight star had been “so accepting of the mess” after she moved in.

“I’ve been having such a crushing weight of anxiety,” Waterhouse explained. “Because I’ve moved. I wasn’t there for the move, so everything just got boxed up and sent.”

After moving in with Rob Pattison, Suki Waterhouse discussed hiring a “professional cleaner” to assist her in organizing everything. She admitted that getting rid of her plants was a personal challenge. “Because I’ve moved in with my boyfriend now, and I always used to live alone.”

Despite being a huge step, Waterhouse said Pattison was calm throughout the process. “It doesn’t feel like that much of a crazy thing,” she stated. “And I’m very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it’s like, charming. So I’m very lucky for that.”

Suki Waterhouse went on to reveal that things were extra special for her and Rob Pattinson when they first started dating in 2018 because she had taken a “bout of celibacy” just before meeting the actor.

“I’ve been ghosted and broken up with after dating someone for a year,” Waterhouse recalled. “That was pretty bad. But it turned out to be brilliant because I took it like a bout of celibacy.”

Waterhouse went on to add that the celibacy lasted for roughly six months.