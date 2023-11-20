Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Expecting Their First Baby

It’s official—Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are parents-to-be.

After several months of speculation, Suki Waterhouse, 31, confirmed that she’s expecting her first baby with her “Good Looking Boy,” Robert Pattinson, 37. The singer made the big announcement during her set at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City on Sunday.

“I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today ’cause I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse explained in a clip while gesturing toward her stomach.

“I’m not sure if it’s working,” the “Johanna” singer jokingly added.

Waterhouse’s baby bump was on full display while wearing a tight, sparkling mini-dress. She paired a neutral feathered coat with the dress for the ultimate rockstar and mom-to-be look.

Before her announcement, sources told Page Six that Waterhouse and Pattinson were “thrilled” to start their family.

Pregnancy rumors were initially ignited after Waterhouse and Pattinson appeared at the GO Awards in Los Angeles. Speculation continued after Waterhouse uploaded an Instagram post holding a purse that strategically covered her stomach.

One curious fan commented on the post, “Sorry for asking but Are u pregnant ? 🥹🫰🏻”

“She’s pregnant!!!” another fan added.

From Inflatable Boats To—Fatherhood?

In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, Robert Pattinson revealed he slept on the worst sofa he’s ever owned for six months—an inflatable boat.

Pattison explained, “There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed and dining table.”

“I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems,” he added.

Pattison’s revelations about his less-than-desirable sleeping situation come after discussing the sofa he recently designed with Nicole Gordon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor began doodling potential sofa designs once filming wrapped on 2022’s The Batman.

“I started sketching pieces of furniture I thought would make people interact in a playful and informal way,” Pattison told Architectural Digest. “They all had disproportionate, oversized elements that were quite fun. And in the process of making some models out of clay, I found that organic overlapping curves had a similar effect.”

Pattinson’s nine-foot-long, white linen velvet, ear-shaped sofa is currently on display at JF Chen in Los Angeles.