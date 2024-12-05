Robert Pattinson Recalls ‘Very Sweet Moment’ He Met Fiancée Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson recently revealed that he met his baby momma, Suki Waterhouse while channeling his Twilight rival, Jacob.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, The Batman star shared the story of how he met his now-fiancée during a game of Werewolf at a house party in 2018.

Werewolf is a conflict between two groups: a small informed minority (the werewolves) and a larger uninformed majority (the villagers). At the start, each player is secretly given a role that places them on one of these teams.

The game alternates between a night phase, where players with special abilities can secretly act, and a day phase, where players debate and vote to eliminate suspects. The goal is for the village to eliminate the evil minority, while the minority aims to equal the village in numbers and eliminate rivals.

The star-studded event also included notable guests such as Al Pacino, Javier Bardem, and Penélope Cruz. And yes, it’s an absolute crime that footage of Al Pacino playing Werewolf isn’t available to the public.

Pattinson and Waterhouse Ruin a Perfectly Good Game of Werewolf by Being ‘Very, Very Sweet’

Despite all of the A-listers, Waterhouse, 32, and Pattinson, 38, were immediately drawn to each other.

“She was sitting opposite me,” Pattinson recalled of Waterhouse. “Suki and I kept making each other laugh, to the point where someone told us we weren’t taking the game seriously enough. That was a very, very sweet moment.”

And so, a star-crossed game of Werewolf led to five years of courtship. The duo became engaged last December and welcomed their first child, a daughter, last March.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the NYT interview, Pattinson shared how he may have fallen off the radar to some Twilight fans.

Of course, Pattison’s breakout role was in the 2008 feature adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s tale of a naive teen (Bella) who is seduced by a vampire (Edward) who is over a hundred years old. Eventually, Edward must compete for the affection of Bella with a much more age-appropriate rival, the teenage werewolf Jacob.

He’s since gone on to prove his acting chops in a diverse array of roles outside of the blood-sucking franchise. However, many of these films (aside from 2022’s The Batman) are mostly independent films off the beaten path.

“Hey, you’re the guy from Twilight. Why’d you stop acting?” Pattison claimed an airport worker asked him recently. “I was like … ‘I’m Batman?’ She just laughed.”

Maybe the airport worker will catch the sequel to The Batman, which is set to shoot next year.