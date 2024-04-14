suki-waterhouse-reveals-gender-of-newborn-baby-with-robert-pattinson-at-coachella

Suki Waterhouse seemingly dropped a sneaky hint about her and Robert Pattinson’s baby’s gender during her Coachella gig. In a video shared by TMZ, the singer and model was captured addressing the audience on Friday, April 12, during her performance.

Suki begins by acknowledging the talented female artists performing at Coachella, listing notable names such as Sabrina Carpenter and Lana Del Rey. She then casually reveals that she’s been accompanied by her own “amazing lady.”

“I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently; some pretty big events have been going down,” she told the audience. “I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”

Fans were ecstatic during Waterhouse’s gender reveal. Meanwhile, Pattinson was on hand. The actor was seen holding hands with Suki before her festival show.

Of course, it seems Waterhouse threw a loving shoutout to her beau Pattinson, dubbing him the “love of my life,” while the “little amazing lady” tag seemed to adorably nod to their pint-sized progeny.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Were First Spotted with Their New Tyke Last Month

Last month, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were first spotted pushing their little bundle of joy out in Los Angeles. The actors chose a casual look for their outing, wearing caps and sunglasses, allegedly accompanied by Suki’s mother, Elizabeth.

PARENTS! Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson on a stroll with their baby this week Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/t3cPxwAAR0 — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) March 26, 2024

Waterhouse officially revealed the birth of her child just over a week ago on Instagram. She posted a candid snapshot of her holding the unnamed tot alongside the caption, “Welcome to the world angel.”

Celebrities including Paris Hilton, Alyssa Milano, and Halsey showed support for Suki’s new baby on Instagram by leaving well wishes in the comments. Meanwhile, Pattinson himself has yet to publicly acknowledge the child.

Waterhouse publicly announced her pregnancy in November while performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City. She captivated the audience, wearing a breathtaking dress that elegantly accentuated her baby bump.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” Waterhouse told the crowd. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” she joked.

This is the first child for Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson, who have reportedly been in a relationship for over five years. The couple made their public debut at the Dior Men’s Fall Show in Egypt, in December 2022.