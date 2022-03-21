Robert Pattinson Claimed He ‘Bored A Stalker’ To Death, But Was He Lying?

There’s no doubt that Robert Pattinson is one of the most versatile actors alive today. From playing a disturbed lighthouse keeper in Robert Eggers’ 2019 film The Lighthouse to the titular role in Matt Reeve’s recent blockbuster, The Batman, and tons of roles in between, Pattinson captivates and remains believable with even the most far-fetched characters.

He’s also known for telling the best stories in interviews. However, it has recently come to light that Pattinson isn’t always so truthful when being interviewed. Could one of his most famous stories be completely fabricated? Here’s what we know.

Pattinson’s Penchant For Storytelling

It’s pretty much common knowledge at this point that Robert Pattinson is one of the more entertaining stars to interview. Ever since his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga catapulted him to superstardom, he has been shocking and delighting audiences with tales of unwashed hair, hand modeling, and snail rescue, but one 2009 story really made waves: Pattinson claims to have invited a stalker to dinner with him and bored her so much that he never saw her again.

The story was told in an interview Pattinson gave on The Late Show with David Letterman when he was promoting the second movie in the Twilight series: New Moon. “There was this one girl who was kind of waiting outside my apartment every single day, and I was so chronically bored that, just one day, she’d been out there for about three weeks, and I said ‘Hey, do you wanna just go to dinner or something? I mean, no one else wants to hang out with me.’”

The superfan obviously accepted Pattinson’s invitation, but the encounter failed to impress her. Pattinson continued, “I kind of complained about everything in my life for about two hours.” This was enough to drive her off, and after sticking Pattinson with the bill, the woman left, never to be seen outside his apartment again.

The story got big laughs from the audience, and understandably so. Many news outlets covered it at the time, and it has remained a fun anecdote for fans of Pattinson to share ever since. But is it really true?

Caught In A Lie

After a few years of great stories, some people began to question how so many crazy things could happen to the same person. When promoting his 2011 film Water For Elephants, Pattinson shared that the first time he went to the circus, he watched a clown die. A week later, a German journalist challenged the story, asking if it was really true. Pattinson hilariously confessed, “I actually made the whole thing up…Someone asked me what my experience with the circus was and I was like, ‘I have nothing interesting to say.’ I don’t know why I said that!”

This admission obviously caused some more of Pattinson’s tall tales to come into question, including a story that his sisters convinced him his mother was pregnant, Pattinson claimed this happened on his 18th birthday, April Fool’s Day, but his actual birthday is May 13th, making this another lie. While we can’t necessarily blame Pattinson for keeping himself entertained in a harmless way, his lies do beg the question: did he really take his stalker to dinner?

The Verdict

As much as we would love to believe this story, it simply isn’t likely. No matter how boring and isolating it might be to film on location, celebrities are especially aware of the danger stalkers pose. We’ll give credit where it’s due; Pattinson did provide details that made the story more believable: he was filming a movie in Spain at the time, the girl took him to her parents’ restaurant. But given what a gifted actor Pattinson is, it’s not surprising that he would be able to improvise such details on the spot. This won’t stop us from watching all of his interviews, though–they’re just too entertaining!

