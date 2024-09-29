Robbers-crash-through-ceiling-of-store,-steal- $150,000- in- unbelievable-video

On September 3rd, two robbers crashed through the ceiling of an Atlanta check cashing store stealing a total of $150,000. The incident was caught on video, which showed the store’s manager being grabbed and brought to the ground after the forced entrance.

According to NBC News, police suspect that the two robbers used power tools to drill through the roof before dropping in. Teyoka Glenn, the store’s manager, told the officers that there was already construction going on in the building. This led her to think little of any additional noise made by the robbers.

Robbers drop through ceiling of Atlanta business and steal more than $150,000



The video shows the robbers forcing an employee to the ground as a customer walk in during the robbery in southwest Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/8CewgWLa3O — T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) September 17, 2024

The video shows the first robber forcefully entering through the ceiling around 8:17 a.m., startling the manager. Another person drops into the building afterward. The first person is then shown grabbing the woman by her neck and bringing her to the ground. Meanwhile, a third person was seen standing outside, thought to be on the lookout.

The two robbers then told Glenn to lead them to the store’s safe. There they would begin to steal stacks of cash. The report then states that they guided her into the bathroom, bound her with duct tape, and continued to search for more money.

The two finish by asking the manager for directions out of the store, leading them to exit through the back entrance. There also appeared to be a woman walking by as the two robbers fled the scene. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Glenn did not suffer any injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspects. Photos of the two robbers have been released to the public, along with part of the captured security footage.