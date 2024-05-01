Kyle Richards’ Daughter Burglarized, Suffers $1 Million in Losses

Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie is dealing with a significant loss after $1 million worth of items were stolen from her Hollywood residence last week.

According to TMZ, the Buying Beverly Hills castmate was not home at the time of the robbery, which occurred on April 23 at around 1 p.m. Law enforcement insiders revealed that among the items that were stolen included luxury watches, designer suitcases, high-priced jewelry, and handbags.

Other items that were also stolen were high school and college graduation gifts. The sources further shared the WiFi was knocked out by the robbers when they entered the residence.

Kyle and Farrah Richards were seen speaking to Los Angeles Police Department investigators following the incident. It was further reported by the insiders that Farrah was not a target, as the burglary was similar to other incidents that recently occurred in the West Hollywood area.

Kyle Richards told reporters as she was leaving the West Hollywood residence that Farrah was safe and was doing fine.

The incident at Farrah’s home is currently being investigated and there have been no arrests at this point.

Farrah is the eldest daughter of Kyle Richards and Guraish Aldjufrie. She is a real estate agent and works for the company belonging to her stepfather, Mauricio Umansky, The Agency.

Farrah has starred on Netflix’s show Buying Beverly Hills since 2022. She has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her family.

Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Recently Opened Up About Her Real Estate Career

Last month, Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah spoke about her real estate career and how her mentor gave her some encouraging advice.

“A mentor/coach once told me that ‘action precedes confidence,’” Farrah stated in an interview posted by The Agency. The conversation was part of the company’s recognition of International Women’s Month. “It’s a simple phrase that has always resonated with me.”

Farrah also offered career advice to others. “If you’re an over-thinker and think that you can intellectualize your way into feeling confident about something, that is probably not going to happen,” she explained. “Being prepared is a great foundation, but most important is taking action.”

She went on to add, “You might never be ready if you’re waiting for the confidence to do something, but if you face the fear and do it anyway, the confidence will likely follow.”

Kyle Richards also recently discussed what it was like to work with daughters at The Agency. Farrah and her sisters Sophia, Portia, and Alexia all work for the real estate firm.

Richards praised her daughters for being best friends and never arguing. “They’re all so different, and they all love working together,” she said.