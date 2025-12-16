Rob Reiner Had ‘Loud’ Public Argument With Son Nick on Saturday, Report Claims

Rob Reiner and his son Nick reportedly had a tense argument at a holiday party Saturday night, just hours before the filmmaker and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed Sunday afternoon.

Reiner, 78, and his 32-year-old son had a “very loud argument” at a Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien on Saturday night, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Reiner and his wife, 68, left the party. However, it’s unclear if their son Nick did as well.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE reports that two sources who attended the party confirmed the argument. “Nick was freaking everyone out. Acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” one of the alleged insiders told the outlet.

The couple was found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday. Sources previously told PEOPLE that their daughter, Romy, discovered them.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for medical aid at the Reiner home around 3:30 p.m. local time, where first responders discovered Rob and Michele.

Nick was arrested and charged with murder and is currently being held without bail.

Michele Singer Reiner Reportedly Opened Up About Challenges with Son Nick in Recent Months

Sources told TMZ that Michele confided to friends in recent months about her and Rob’s struggles with their son Nick’s mental illness and alleged substance abuse. She reportedly said, “We’ve tried everything.”

The couple met while Rob was directing When Harry Met Sally… and married in 1989. Together, Rob and Michele had three children: Jake, Nick, and Romy.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. (Photo by KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Rob was known for directing several beloved films, including This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), and Misery (1990. The son of comedian Carl Reiner, he first became famous as an actor on the sitcom All in the Family.

Meanwhile, Michele was a photographer who transitioned into producing films.