‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Sparks Worries After More Concerning Behavior

Actress Natasha Lyonne has sparked renewed concern among fans after appearing to slur her words during a public appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

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The incident occurred during a question-and-answer session that Lyonne moderated with filmmakers Dione Roach and Steve Happi, directors of the documentary Jail Time Records.

Video from the event circulated online after TMZ published footage showing the actress struggling to speak clearly at several points during the discussion. According to the outlet, audience members and viewers who watched the footage questioned Lyonne’s condition after observing her behavior on stage.

The footage shows a seemingly delirious Lyonne struggling to communicate. At one point, she addresses the crowd, saying, “Hey, freakazoids, go Nicks, alright?” before resuming her rambling. She proceeded to wave the microphone around as she mumbled, making it even harder to hear her.

Worrying Incident Follows History Of Drug Abuse

The appearance has drawn attention because it follows several other incidents involving the actress earlier this year.

In April, Lyonne made headlines after she was removed from a flight. She later stated that she had taken the prescription sleep medication Lunesta before the incident.

The latest video has also revived discussion about Lyonne’s previously disclosed struggles with substance abuse. Earlier this year, the actress publicly acknowledged a relapse after nearly a decade of sobriety and described recovery as an ongoing process. Lyonne has spoken openly in the past about her long battle with addiction and her efforts to maintain recovery.

Despite the concerns raised by the Tribeca appearance, no official explanation has emerged regarding Lyonne’s behavior during the event.

Lyonne remains one of television’s most recognizable performers. She earned widespread acclaim for her role as Nicky Nichols on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black and later received praise for her work on Russian Doll and Poker Face.

As clips from the Tribeca Film Festival continue to circulate online, fans and observers remain focused on Lyonne’s well-being while awaiting further clarification about the incident.