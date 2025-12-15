Rob Reiner’s Son Arrested Following Parents’ Deaths: Report

Police have arrested Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, following the deaths of the legendary director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

NBC News confirmed that law enforcement arrested Nick on Monday. They set his bail at $4 million. Currently, jail records list his arrest as a felony, but they don’t reveal what the charges are.

This comes after reports listed Nick as a potential suspect. Authorities had reportedly been questioning the son of the director over the deaths.

Authorities discovered both Rob and Michele dead on Sunday. Reportedly, the two died from knife wounds. However, police haven’t publicly confirmed those details. Initially, the deaths of Rob and Michele were withheld.

However, a spokesperson confirmed that the two had died on Sunday night.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” the family spokesperson said. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Rob Reiner And Son

At that time, LAPD chief detective Alan Hamilton weighed in on the investigation and where things stood.

“At this time, the LAPD is not seeking anyone as a suspect or as a person of interest … and we will not be doing that until we conduct our investigation and we move forward,” Hamilton said. “We are going to try to speak to every family member that we can to get to the facts of this investigation.”

Rob’s son Nick has had a history of problems with addiction, starting as a teenager. In 2016, he teamed up with his father to create the film Being Charlie. That film was inspired by Nick’s struggles with addiction. Nick had co-written the film, and Rob had directed it.

“Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family,” Nick told People at the time.

At the time, Rob reflected on working on the movie with his son.

“It was very, very hard going through it the first time, with these painful and difficult highs and lows,” Rob Reiner said. “And then making the movie dredged it all up again.”

He also weighed in on his son’s problems.

“When Nick would tell us that it wasn’t working for him, we wouldn’t listen. We were desperate and because the people had diplomas on their wall, we listened to them when we should have been listening to our son,” Rob Reiner said.

We’ll update you on this story as more info becomes available.