Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Found Dead, Son Nick Named as Killer in ‘PEOPLE’ Report

Rob Reiner, an actor, producer, and director best known for The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, and Stand By Me, has passed away alongside his wife, Michele. He was 78 years old.

Videos by Suggest

According to multiple reports, Reiner and his wife were discovered in their Los Angeles-area residence with multiple stab wounds on Sunday. Multiple sources told PEOPLE that the couple’s son, Nick, has been deemed the key suspect in the case.

Born on March 6, 1947, in New York City, Rob Reiner is the son of the famous comedian Carl Reiner, who passed away in 2020. He first entered show business in the 1960s and hit the spotlight in the 1970s through his role as Michael Stivio, aka “Meathead,” on the TV sitcom All in the Family.

Following the end of All in the Family, Reiner went into directing, making his directorial film debut with rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap in 1984. He won two Primetime Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe Award. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture for his films A Few Good Men and The American President.

Reiner was previously married to Laverne & Shirley star Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981 and married Michele in 1989. Along with Nick, he had three other children, including actress Tracy, whom he adopted during his marriage to Marshall.

Rob and Michele Reiner’s Son Nick Previously Opened Up About His Struggles With Drug Addiction

During a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Nick spoke about his years-long drug addiction that began in his early teens. His addiction woes led him to cycle in and out of various rehabilitation programs starting at age 15, and at some point, he became homeless.

He shared, “I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas.”

Nick also said that he spent nights on the streets, and it was “not fun.”

“That made me who I am now, having to deal with that stuff,” he said. “I met crazy great people there, so out of my element.”

Nick seemingly turned his life around, stating that he had been home for a “really long time.”

“I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in LA,” he noted. “And being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there.”

Following his stint at a rehab facility at age 19, Nick began working on the film Being Charlie as a screenwriter. The film stars Nick Robinson, Cary Elwes, and Morgan Saylor. The film was based on his experiences following his addiction and homelessness.

Nick told PEOPLE he was trying to stay clean to avoid going back to the streets.

“When I was out there, I could’ve died,” he added. “It’s all luck. You roll the dice, and you hope you make it.”