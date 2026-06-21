helen-mirren-weighs-in-on-the-tom-hardy-situation

Following unconfirmed reports of Tom Hardy’s unprofessional on-set behavior, Helen Mirren speaks out about her relationship with her now-former MobLand co-star.

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As previously reported, Hardy was reportedly fired from the Paramount+ series after he clashed with producer Jez Butterworth. It was rumored that Butterworth had gone so far as to threaten to leave the show if Hardy wasn’t given the boot.

Mirren has notably been supportive of Hardy. When asked by Variety if she would continue to work with him despite the rumors, the actress declared, “Absolutely. In a f—ing heartbeat.”

“I love Tom, I think he’s the most amazing actor,” Mirren explained. “Different actors have different processes. I’ve learnt over the years that some people get to things faster. As long as what’s on the screen is fantastic, I’m totally chilled with however someone gets there.”

She then shared, “Tom is a very special person. I think he’s absolutely remarkable. My support of him is genuine and heartfelt.”

Speaking bout MobLand’s future, Mirren is hopeful that the series will continue. “When you have powerful artistic people working together, the creative process is challenging,” she said. “People will get their knickers in a twist as we say. We will go forward, absolutely, and it will be even better.”

Meanwhile, Variety reported that Hardy was “not fired” from MobLand and is currently in talks with the show’s team for his return.

A source told the media outlet at the end of May, “Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3, and things are being worked through creatively.”

Another insider further shared, “I’m sure Guy is probably pushing David Glasser to make it work. Guy [Ritchie] likes working with Tom.”

They also pointed out, “The only people [Butterworth] really speaks to is David Glasser. Very few people on the cast or crew have anything to do with Jez. We never see him.”

Meanwhile, another source said that Butterworth may have taken on more than he should have. “I think Jez is basically spread too thin. He’s taken on too many jobs.

It was also noted that Hardy is used to a different approach when it comes to directors. “He’s used to dealing with some of the best directors in the world,” the source noted. “So when he suddenly has a jobbing TV director, he struggles, and to a certain extent, he can walk all over them because they’re intimidated by him.”