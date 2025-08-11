Rising Country Music Star’s Mother Stabbed To Death In Home Invasion

The mother of rising country music star Spencer Hatcher, Holly Hatcher, was stabbed to death after a stranger, later identified as 41-year-old Kevin Moses Walker, allegedly broke into her Virginia home, attacking her and her husband.

As reported by WTVR, citing authorities, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 3. At around 11:58 p.m., Michael Hatcher, Holly’s husband, reported the home invasion.

When deputies arrived, they found the injured Michael outside the residence. Holly was discovered inside the house with fatal stab wounds. Walker, meanwhile, was fatally shot by Michael after he fired a single shot from a handgun he retrieved from his vehicle during the attack.

“This is a highly unusual, apparently completely random [incident] with an individual with no known history of violent behavior of any kind, or even criminal behavior of any kind,” Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said during a press conference.

An investigation carried out by local authorities revealed that Walker had rented an Endless Caverns campsite on August 1. Later that day, he purchased a sleeping bag and a knife at a Walmart, miles away from the caverns.

On August 2, Virginia State Police responded to an abandoned vehicle call on Endless Caverns Road. Additionally, police learned of a store that had been broken into and was damaged by a ramming vehicle. It was determined at the time that Walker had entered the store and the caverns, although no items were stolen.

Despite their efforts, police were unable to find Walker at the time.

“There was no indication of any violence or potential for any violence from the offender that the Virginia State Police became aware of throughout that investigation,” Sheriff Hutcheson added.

The next day, the fatal stabbing occurred, and it remains under investigation.

Family Mourns Beloved Mother’s Passing

Spencer Hatcher, an up-and-coming country music star and Holy’s son, announced tour cancellations amid his mother’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that — due to a monumental loss in our family — I must cancel my upcoming shows at VOA Country Music Fest in Butler County, OH (8/8) and at Rockingham County Fair in Harrisonburg, VA (8/11 & 8/12),” Spencer announced on Instagram.

He thanked the support he and his family have received through this extremely difficult time. Finally, Spencer asked for respect for their privacy.

Michael Hatcher shared an emotional statement following his wife’s passing.

“There’s going to be questions that will never be answered,” Michael said. “All I can tell you is we’ve cried, we’ve hurt, and we’ve hugged, and we have found more love than we have ever known has existed between us, and between you.”

Both Michael and Spencer were present at the aforementioned press conference.

Holly Hatcher, 62, was remembered as a beloved Virginia teacher. According to a Rockingham County Public Schools statement, she spent 19 years working as a teacher, most recently at John C. Myers Elementary.

“She poured her heart into her work, positively impacting countless students and colleagues,” the statement read. “Her loss is deeply felt by the entire RCPS family.”