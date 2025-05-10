country-music-star-johnny-rodriguez-dead-at-73

Pioneering Country music star Johnny Rodriguez has died.

Videos by Suggest

Rodriguez’s daughter, Aubry, shared the news of his passing through an Instagram post on Friday, May 9. According to Saving Country Music, the singer had entered hospice care earlier in the week before passing away. He was 73.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Johnny Rodriguez, who left us peacefully on May 9th, surrounded by family,” Aubry wrote alongside a photo of her father posing with his guitar.

“Dad was not only a legendary musician whose artistry touched millions around the world, but also a deeply loved husband, father, uncle, and brother whose warmth, humor, and compassion shaped the lives of all who knew him,” the 27-year-old continued. “We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support … during this time of grief.”

Aubry described her father as “an extraordinary talent” and “irreplaceable.”

“We ask for privacy as we navigate this painful moment together,” she added.

Johnny Rodriguez Had Several Top Ten Hits in the 1970s

Born in Sabinal, Texas, in 1951, Rodriguez became one of the pioneering Hispanic stars in country music. His career took a remarkable turn after a chance discovery as a teenager—reportedly overheard singing while briefly in custody, he caught the attention of music promoter “Happy” Shahan, according to Saving Country Music.

At 21, Rodriguez moved to Nashville to advance his music career and signed with Mercury Records. He released the Top 10 hit “Pass Me By (If You’re Only Passing Through)” and had several number-one songs, including “You Always Come Back (To Hurting Me),” “Ridin’ My Thumb to Mexico,” and “That’s the Way Love Goes.”

We have lost country legend Johnny Rodriguez. #JohnnyRodriguez pic.twitter.com/V2dkOlHwSs — Country Music Time Machine (@CountryMusicTM) May 10, 2025

In 1973, Johnny Rodriguez earned nominations for the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year and Single Record of the Year awards. The following year, his debut album, Introducing Johnny Rodriguez, garnered a nomination for CMA Album of the Year, solidifying his rising star status in country music.

In 2007, Rodriguez was honored with induction into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

The late singer leaves behind his daughter, Aubry, whom he had with his second wife, Debbie McNeely.