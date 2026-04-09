cedar-point-confirms-retirement-of-decades-long-fan-favorite-ride

Weeks before its 2026 season is set to begin, Cedar Point confirms the retirement of a decades-long fan-favorite ride.

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In a statement to 3News, Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark announced that the thrill ride “Monster” has been removed. The ride was placed in the amusement park more than 50 years ago.

“Monster has been permanently removed from our ride lineup,” Clark shared. “It has reached the end of its serviceable life as replacement parts are challenging to locate. It will not be relocated, and there are no plans for the site.”

The thrill ride featured six spinning tentacles, each with four cars, each holding two riders. It opened during the theme park’s 1970 season.

Throughout the ages, legends have been told of dark, dastardly creatures roaming the depths of the underworld — sporting countless, gripping tentacles and harboring even more evil intentions,” the former ride’s description reads, per the Cedar Point website. “But they’ve never made it to land. Until now. Cedar Point’s Monster ride envelopes guests in pods of fear and tosses them about on a wild, wicked course.”

“Monster” was located near the wooden roller coaster Gemini, as well as fellow spinning rides, Lake Erie Eagles, and Pipe Scream.

Cedar Point’s Parent Company Six Flags Sells Six US Parks

Meanwhile, Cedar Point’s parent company, Six Flags, recently sold six of its US. parks to EPR Properties.

In a press release on Monday, Six Flags shared that the six parks were Valleyfair (Minnesota), Worlds of Fun (Missouri), Michigan’s Adventure (Michigan), Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston (Texas), Six Flags St. Louis (Missouri), and Six Flags Great Escape (New York).

The sale of Six Flags La Ronde (Montreal, QC) is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026

“This divestiture reflects Six Flags’ disciplined approach to portfolio optimization and the decisive action we are taking to concentrate our capital and operational focus on properties with the greatest long-term growth potential,” Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly shared. “This portfolio refinement further positions Six Flags to execute more effectively in 2026 and beyond, and I am confident in the opportunities ahead as we continue taking steps to drive improved operating performance, margin expansion, free cash flow generation, and earnings growth.”

Through the sale, EPR will retain the right to utilize the Six Flags brand through the end of 2026.