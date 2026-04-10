U.S. Moves to Automatically Register Eligible Men for Military Draft

In a major shift to the nation’s military readiness strategy, eligible men will be automatically enrolled in the U.S. military draft pool by December. It’s a move intended to streamline what has long been a self-registration process.

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On March 30, the Selective Service System, the federal agency overseeing the database for a potential military draft, submitted a proposed rule for automatic registration to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to the office’s website.

Congress approved the new automatic registration process as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026. According to USA Today, President Donald Trump signed the act into law in December 2025.

According to the Selective Service System’s website, the agency plans to implement the switch to automatic registration by December, which will create a “streamlined registration process and corresponding workforce realignment.”

Why the U.S. Shift to Automatic Draft Registration Isn’t as Alarming as It Sounds

However, the shift might not be as alarming as it sounds. While most male U.S. citizens aged 18-25 are already required to register with the Selective Service System (SSS), there has not been an active military draft since 1973, according to the agency’s website.

The agency is simply moving to an automatic registration process, eliminating the need for eligible men to sign up manually.

The amendment to the Military Selective Service Act, which implements automatic registration, will take effect one year after the NDAA is enacted into law.

On March 30, the SSS submitted the proposed automatic registration rule to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) for final review. The SSS website says this change “transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS through integration with federal data sources.”

Meanwhile, returning to an active draft would require Congress to amend the Military Selective Service Act, according to the SSS.

If a draft occurs, not everyone registered with the SSS will be called for duty. A lottery based on birthdays and numbers will determine the induction order.







