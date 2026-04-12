‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Subject Dead at 30: Dolly’s Death Confirmed by Family

Another one of the people profiled on TLC’s reality TV program My 600-Lb. Life is dead.

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Season 10 subject Dolly Martinez had died, her sister Lindsey Cooper announced on Saturday. first noticed the death announcement, but no details, such as cause of death, place of death or date of death were included.

Dolly on ‘My 600-lb. Life’ (Credit: TLC)

TMZ later reported that Dolly was 30 years old at the time of her passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my beautiful sister, Dolly,” Cooper wrote via Facebook. “Dolly had the brightest personality she could light up any room with her laughter, her kindness, and her loving spirit. She had a way of making everyone feel special, and her warmth will stay with us forever.

“While our hearts are broken here, I find comfort in knowing she is now reunited with our dad in heaven. I can only imagine the joy of that reunion. [dove emoji] Rest peacefully, Dolly. You will always be loved, always be missed, and never forgotten.”

Numerous documentary subjects from My 600-lb. Life have died in recent years, including Charity Pierce, Latonya Pottain, Pauline Potter and Sean Milliken.