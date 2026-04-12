Hall of Fame Musician Dies at Scene After Hitting Tractor Trailer: Doug Winstead Was 67

An acclaimed musician’s community is in mourning after his shocking death in a vehicle crash.

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The Carolina Beach Music Awards the death of Doug Winstead on Saturday. Winstead (full name Howard Douglas Winstead Jr.) was best known as a vocalist/trumpeter of the long-running beach music act Band of Oz.

The News & Observer, citing the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, reports that Winstead died at the scene of a crash in Dunn, North Carolina. The CBMA Hall of Famer was reportedly driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica minivan on I-95 and struck the rear of a tractor trailer around 2:15 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, per the report.

Band of Oz, formerly known as The Avengers, has not issued a statement on the passing as of press time.

The CBMAs, which inducted Winstead into its hall of fame in 2021, shared a shocked reaction from a rep, writing: “My heart is broken! I can’t believe this. Thoughts and Prayers go out to the Family and Friends of Doug Winstead of the Band of Oz. Doug was killed in an accident last night. He was one of the best!! Rest in Peace and Fly High My Brother!!”

No further details on Winstead’s passing are available as of press time.