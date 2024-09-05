man-drives-car-onto-police-vehicle-in-fast-food-drive-thru-in-wild-video

A driver of a reportedly stolen vehicle struggled to make a quick getaway, ending up on top of a police car at a fast food drive-thru. The incident was caught on camera from two angles and widely shared on social media.

The Grand Theft Auto moment went down near Toronto at the Canadian fast food coffee joint Tim Hortons at Westwood Mall in Mississauga around 6:30 PM Tuesday.

Police were initially dispatched to the area after receiving reports of an individual armed and driving a Ford Bronco, who had returned to the location following a theft from a nearby store a few weeks prior.

Officers located the stolen SUV at a Tim Horton’s drive-thru in London, Ontario. To prevent the driver from fleeing, police vehicles surrounded the car. Numerous videos filmed at the scene and shared on social media capture the driver’s attempts to escape.

The video begins with an officer aiming a gun at the vehicle while gripping the passenger side door. Suddenly, the driver accelerates aggressively, ramming the police car in front of him. The officer previously pointing his firearm stands by, watching impotently.

The police cruiser shifts back a few feet. However, the Ford Bronco halts its push and rolls directly over the car. This prompted the officer inside to dive out in a desperate bid for safety.

“Our officers managed to pin the vehicle in to prevent the driver from fleeing, but as you can see in the now-viral videos, the driver tries desperately to break free. At one point even mounts the front end of one of the cruisers,” Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy told CBC News.

The Suspect is Cornered by Police at the Fast Food Drive-Thru

The man attempted to escape through the passenger-side window of the SUV when an officer deployed a Taser, according to an eyewitness who spoke to the CBC.

They blocked him in properly … they did a good job doing that,” the eyewitness said. “I’d never seen anything like that.”

Reportedly, no one (other than the suspect) was injured in the incident.

“Really, it’s unbelievable that the officers were able to resolve this incident without anyone sustaining any injuries,” Chakravarthy added.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old suspect from Brampton faces three charges: possession of property obtained through crime, evading a peace officer, and dangerous driving. He is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.